Explosion and gunfire rock hotel at popular beach in Somalia’s capital, witnesses say

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Authorities and witnesses in Somalia say an explosion and gunfire has rocked a hotel by the beach in the capital city of Mogadishu, and security forces are at the scene. The state-owned Somali National News Agency reported Friday night that security forces had “neutralized the attackers.” There was no immediate word on deaths and injuries. Al-Qaida’s East Africa affiliate, al-Shabab, has said through its radio that its fighters carried out the attack. Two witnesses who spoke to The Associated Press say there were casualties from the attack.

