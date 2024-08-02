Memphis, Tennessee, officer, motorist killed in car crash; 2nd officer critical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Memphis police officer and a motorist who was driving with a gunshot wound have been killed in a car crash. Police say officers were called to the location of a crash involving a Nissan and a Memphis Police Department squad car at about 3 a.m. Friday. Police said two officers who were in the squad car and the driver of the Nissan were taken to a hospital. One officer and the civilian motorist died at the hospital. Police said the other officer was in critical condition. Investigators found that the driver of the Nissan had suffered a gunshot wound during a disagreement with another man at a separate location.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.