The DNC chair said Harris has a delegate majority. This is how its virtual roll call process works

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has secured enough delegates to become the Democratic presidential nominee, according to Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison, but it’s not time for the balloon drop just yet. Harrison made the announcement Friday as part of a livestreamed video organized by the Harris campaign, although neither the DNC nor the Harris campaign provided a comprehensive real-time vote tally. Democratic convention delegates began officially selecting their presidential nominee in a process that kicked off Thursday. Voting in the “virtual roll call” remains open until Monday, when Harris will officially claim the nomination, long before the first delegate arrives at the convention.

