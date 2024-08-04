Democratic primary in Arizona’s 3rd District still close, could be headed for recount
PHOENIX (AP) — The Democratic primary in Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District still remains too close to call and could be headed for a recount. Former Phoenix City Council member Yassamin Ansari led former state lawmaker Raquel Terán by 67 votes with nearly 44,000 ballots counted as of Saturday evening. Ansari’s lead was 89 votes on Friday. Maricopa County election officials say about 99% of the roughly 740,000 ballots cast in Tuesday’s primary election had been tabulated and verified by Saturday night. More votes were expected to be counted by Sunday night. Arizona law calls for a recount if the margin is 0.5 percentage points or less.