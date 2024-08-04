Skip to Content
Emergency crews respond to haystack fire near Saint Anthony

today at 5:18 PM
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) – A hay fire is garnering some unwanted attention near St. Anthony, fire crews want people to stay away. The fire is at 600 North 1800 East. Crews from Fremont Fire, Ucon Fire, and the Bureau of Land Management are on scene right now with tenders, a brush truck and dozers. First responders tell Local News 8 that multiple haystacks are on fire, and farm equipment is threatened.

Fremont County Emergency Management says spectators are causing traffic problems, so the public is encouraged to stay out of the area.

Tucker Robertson

