Four years after the Beirut port blast, many decry stalled justice as regional tensions spike

BEIRUT (AP) — The Beirut port blast anniversary this year coincides with soaring regional tensions. For many, the fears of a new escalation come as wounds of the port explosion four years ago remain raw. The blast stunned the nation and a probe by a maverick investigative judge into the explosion shook the country’s ruling elite, rife with corruption and mismanagement. However, years of obstructions by top officials to dodge accountability have hampered hopes for justice. As many commemorate the anniversary on Sunday, they ask for a transparent investigation and an indictment for the sake of the survivors and those killed in the explosion.

