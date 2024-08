Ukraine intensifies its long-range strikes, sinking a Russian submarine and striking an airfield

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian military officials say they have sunk a Russian submarine and hit a Russian airfield in the past 24 hours. The attacks are in line with a surge of long-range attacks against Russian targets evident since July. Ukraine struck a Russian Kilo-class submarine and an S-400 anti aircraft missile complex in the Moscow-occupied Crimean peninsula. Ukrainian forces struck the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region after launching a massive drone barrage in Russia. Russia said Ukrainian drones also hit an apartment building, killing a woman.

