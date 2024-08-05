Nigerian protesters defy president’s request to stop amid the worst cost-of-living crisis in years
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Protests against hardship have continued for a fifth day in several states in Nigeria, a day after the president urged an end to the demonstrations over the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Protesters marched along major roads in a few states but in far smaller numbers compared to previous days. A few protesters in Nigeria’s hard-hit north were seen waving the Russian flag. Russia denied any responsibility. Pro-Russian sentiments have been growing in parts of West Africa, and Nigeria’s president has warned protesters not to let “the enemies of democracy use you to promote an unconstitutional agenda.”