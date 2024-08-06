Pocatello will use federal grant for 5th street improvements

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Pocatello was chosen to receive a $16.4 million grant from the US Environmental Protection Agency, which they said they will use to improve South 5th Avenue and local parks.

Pocatello was one of 21 cities in the country that applied for and was chosen to receive a portion of the $325 million set aside by the EPA to fund community development projects.

"We're really excited about this grant that synthesizes the complete streets and the sewer and the park improvements," said Hannah Sanger, Science and Environment Division manager for the city of Pocatello. "It's driving improvements in the southern half of Pocatello."

Improvements to the area will include installing sewer lines in previously un-sewered neighborhoods, adding sidewalks and bike lanes to the corridor, and connecting hiking trails.

The city also plans to install drinking fountains and other amenities in area parks.

"We want to make these improvements so that our parks are serving us as we want them to," said Sanger.

When the city receives the money, it will have three years to make all of the planned improvements. Currently, it is waiting for a grant agreement to be signed, at which point it will begin the project.