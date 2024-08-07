EPA issues emergency ban on weedkiller Dacthal

(CNN) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency suspension on the common weedkiller DCPA, also called Dacthal.

This is the first time the agency used its emergency suspension authority in 40 years. The last time a ban like this was made was on the pesticide EDB in 1983.

DCPA is used to control weeds in both agricultural and non-agricultural settings. It’s often used on things like grass, artificial turf, and vegetables.

The EPA said there are “serious risks” to unborn babies of pregnant women exposed to DCPA. Exposure could include living in or around areas where the weedkiller is used.

EPA also reported, despite product labels recommending staying out of treated fields for 12 hours after application, DCPA levels might still be hazardous for up to 25 days or longer.

Being exposed to DCPA can change fetal thyroid hormone levels, which is linked to low birth weight, impaired brain development, decreased IQ, and impaired motor skills later in life, says the EPA.

That’s why Michal Freedhoff, assistant administrator for the agency’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention, says DCPA needs to be immediately removed from the market.

“It’s EPA’s job to protect people from exposure to dangerous chemicals. In this case, pregnant women who may never even know they were exposed could give birth to babies that experience irreversible lifelong health problems,” Freedhoff said in a press release.

