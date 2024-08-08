Dozens of kids turn out for Roaring Youth Jam

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - There's no lack of talent on display at this year's Roaring Youth Jam in Idaho Falls

Adults and kids of all ages take part in the fun and sometimes messy activities.

The event put on by the Idaho Falls Arts Council has made the greenbelt its home since 2002.

Georgina Goodlander "This year we took a little bit of inspiration from Taylor Swift and it's the Art eras tour,” said Georgina Goodlander. “ So each one of our booths explores a different era of art history. We have Roman Mosaics, Greek faces, pop art. we have street art. So everything from ancient to more contemporary art will be in our different projects."

All to help kids learn and express themselves through creativity.

"We always come to the camp every year. It's right around my oldest daughter's birthday. So we come every year. The face painting is our favorite," one mother said.

Even Ms. Idaho got in on the fun.

"It's so important to stimulate, stimulate your brain, especially as a child is just getting them up and creative and really working their brain. And so I think it's an amazing opportunity for kids not only to stimulate their brain, but to meet other kids who have that same mindset of wanting to be creative and wanting to tap into their artist," Madison Andreason, Ms. Idaho, said.

"Definitely the messiest booth, but a lot of kids are here and they're having a really big blast with that."

The Roaring Youth Jam runs 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Saturday, August 10.