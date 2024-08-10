Skip to Content
News

Family mud run at Sandy Downs

By
today at 8:00 PM
Published 8:04 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It's easy to be a stick in the mud if you don’t just keep moving. But that didn't pose a problem for families in Idaho Falls on the morning of August 10.

The eighth annual mud run at Sandy Downs was a mile-and-a-half run with different obstacles. Each racer had about 45 minutes to complete as many laps as possible.

Grit League, which hosted the race, specializes in helping kids develop skills by overcoming obstacles. 

“We will have some rings, several walls, a cargo net, crawls, balance beams. Things like that and yeah lots, lots of mud. You'll also be going up and down the sand dune at Sandy Downs and then on some grasses there as well,” said Dan Beck the owner of Grit League.

After each lap, the participants received raffle tickets for opportunities to win prizes. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Tucker Robertson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content