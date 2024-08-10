Family mud run at Sandy Downs

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It's easy to be a stick in the mud if you don’t just keep moving. But that didn't pose a problem for families in Idaho Falls on the morning of August 10.

The eighth annual mud run at Sandy Downs was a mile-and-a-half run with different obstacles. Each racer had about 45 minutes to complete as many laps as possible.

Grit League, which hosted the race, specializes in helping kids develop skills by overcoming obstacles.

“We will have some rings, several walls, a cargo net, crawls, balance beams. Things like that and yeah lots, lots of mud. You'll also be going up and down the sand dune at Sandy Downs and then on some grasses there as well,” said Dan Beck the owner of Grit League.

After each lap, the participants received raffle tickets for opportunities to win prizes.