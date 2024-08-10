One fatality and four others hospitalized after fatal crash near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (Bonneville County Sheriff) – August 9, 2024, Bonneville County Sheriff Deputies are investigating an injury crash from overnight that resulted in one fatality and four others sent to the hospital. Around 11:30 pm Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire Personnel were called to the crash scene just north of 17th S. on 45th W. in Bonneville County. As they arrived on scene, emergency personnel located multiple victims from two vehicles, one of which had overturned.

A driver and two passengers, all male adults, from a 2016 GMC Sierra involved in the crash were transported to the hospital with severe but non-life threatening injuries. The second vehicle involved, a 2003 Nissan car, was found to be driven by a 17 year old male driver who was also transported to the hospital with severe but non-life threatening injuries. A male passenger in the Nissan car, identified as 18 year old Joshua Lindula of Idaho Falls, was found to be deceased at the scene.

Deputies determined the GMC Pickup had been traveling Northbound on 45th W. and was attempting to turn left into a driveway just north of 17th S. The GMC failed to yield for a Nissan car traveling Southbound and was struck by the car in the passenger side. The collision caused the GMC to overturn and come to rest in an adjacent field, while the Nissan came to rest in the road just past the driveway.

Deputies believe alcohol may have been a factor in the cause of the crash and are continuing to investigate. No further information is available at this time.