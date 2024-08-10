Trump rally in Bozeman, Montana draws support from Eastern Idaho

BOZEMAN, Montana (KIFI) – Former President Donald Trump rallied in Bozeman, Montana, Friday night, August 9.

Local News 8’s Todd Kunz and photographer Dave Barrington followed some of his supporters on the journey from Eastern Idaho.

A chartered bus left eastern Idaho Friday, August 9, and headed to the Donald Trump rally in Bozeman, Montana. Nearly 50 people bought a ticket.

One traveler, James Porter from Idaho Falls, said this to Local News 8’s Todd Kunz.

“Why are you here today?” said Kunz

“Well, I want to support Trump. I think he's the best option we have. And, I like what he's done in when he was president. And I'm excited for what he can do when he becomes president again,” said Porter.

Robert Kingsford from Idaho Falls said, “I think after the assassination attempt, I just feel like we need to get out and support him as our best candidate running for president; and I just want to be part of that.”

Not all were from Eastern Idaho. Bill was in town from Tri-Cities, Washington.

“We heard about it and wanted to jump onboard,” said Bill

Others have done it before.

“This is our second rally,” said John from Idaho Falls.

“This is your second? Where is your first one?” asked Kunz.

“In Arizona,” John continued.

However, not everyone in Bozeman is a fan of Trump. Protestors stood outside the venue with signs.

Meanwhile, supporters had to hike in, as the parking lots filled, but on their walk, there was plenty of Trump merchandise.

“We started with over 500 hats. We're down to that little bit. We've had about 250 t-shirts. We're down to that, and we had about 500 flags. We're down to about 250,” said Quinten Bartlett, who sells Trump gear.

The Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the campus of Montana State University was packed with about 10,000 people.

Montana speakers spoke before Donald Trump took the stage an hour and a half late. According to the Trump campaign, his plane had mechanical issues and had to land in Billings before the rally. From there, he took a private jet to the event.

“Hello Montana. I’ve been traveling your state,” said Trump, to the roar of the crowd.

The seats were filled and people were standing. But only some supporters were able to get inside. Outside, people could watch on a big screen. That is where the busload from Eastern Idaho was since they did not make it in.

“A lot of people are still out here with you," said Beverly Kingsford of Idaho Falls.

“I think there were probably 9,000 in line in front of us,” she said. “There were still several rows that were behind.”

"What are you feeling?” asked Kunz.

“You know, it was great to be here. the bus ride down was a blast with Neil and Julie. and we were. we were just having fun. and it was great. as we wandered through all these lines, talking to people that have come from all over the place, and they were all here in a good mood and happy to be here,” said Kingsford.

The next stop for the Trump campaign is a private fundraiser gathering in Jackson, Wyoming.