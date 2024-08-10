Worker’s death at California federal prison investigated for possible fentanyl exposure, AP learns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A worker at a federal prison in California has died and investigators are examining whether he was exposed to fentanyl shortly before his death. That’s according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Marc Fisher was a mailroom supervisor at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atwater, California. The people familiar with the matter say he reported feeling ill and was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead later in the evening. Investigators are examining whether Fisher was exposed to a substance authorities believe was fentanyl while screening mail at the prison.

