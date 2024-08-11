Skip to Content
The US Navy’s warship production is in its worst state in 25 years. What’s behind it?

Published 7:02 AM

Associated Press

The U.S. Navy is struggling to build affordable warships needed to face expanding threats around the world. Among the numerous challenges obstructing its efforts are a serious shortage of skilled workers, poor shipyard employee retention, last-minute design changes and the Pentagon’s shifting priorities. Eric Labs is a longtime naval analyst at the Congressional Budget Office. He says the shipbuilding industry is in its worst state in 25 years.

Associated Press

