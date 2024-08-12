Skip to Content
Bannock County Courthouse slated for significant improvements

New ADA entrances will be added to the courthouse and the Elections building
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bannock County Courthouse is scheduled for upgrades this fall.

An extended ADA entrance will be added to the Courthouse. An ADA ramp and a covered gazebo will be added to the front of the Elections entrance.

There are also parking improvements scheduled. The North 6th Avenue block between East Clark and Center Streets will be turned into a one-way street with diagonal parking, providing more parking spots, and making it safer to cross the street.

Construction will start on August 14. Sidewalks on North 6th Avenue and the ADA entrance will be closed until construction is finished. Patrons who need ADA access are asked to use the elevator entrance in the courthouse’s northwest parking lot.

The North 6th Avenue entrance to the Elections Office is expected to be under construction during the upcoming election. Voters are asked to follow directional signage and enter through the parking lot's west entrance.

Updates on the construction project will be posted on the Bannock County Facebook page.

