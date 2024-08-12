How has Chesbro Music Company endured 100+ years?

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - One of the oldest businesses in Idaho Falls has a fresh new look. Chesbro Music has been around for more than 100 years and just opened a newly-remodeled showroom.

The new layout better shows off the company's wide variety of instruments from strings to percussion.

More and more music stores go out of business each year.

"We've definitely seen a dip in the retail side of, the music industry. We've seen some kind of big players in the industry, kind of go belly up," said Nathan Baird, Chesbro Music Company President.

Some of this decline is due to people having more activities available other than music and more people making music with computers and apps.

"I definitely think that technology is a good thing, but I think it's a detriment if you don't integrate that with actually being able to play an instrument or singing or whatever else you want to do," says Chesbro Music Company's Retail Sales Manager, Chris Kasper.

Baird said Chesbro has stayed open despite these changes because it has expanded its business across the country and provides a service to help customers find what they need.

Baird believes testing and buying instruments in person is much better than shopping for one online.

"Our staff downstairs does an exceptional job of sizing you to the right guitar or violin or band or orchestra instrument to best suit your needs. That face to face contact is huge in our industry, especially."

To find the best fit for you, sometimes to truly feel the music, you must feel it while holding a musical instrument.