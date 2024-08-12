Sierra Leone’s president uses UN Security Council presidency to urge more seats for Africa

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Sierra Leone’s president says Africa cannot wait any longer to get a bigger voice in the United Nations’ most powerful body, the Security Council. President Julius Maada Bio chaired a council meeting Monday. He used it to press a longstanding bid for African countries to get more council seats, including two permanent and potentially veto-wielding spots. While there’s a general sense that the council needs to change, discussions have bogged down over differences on how much to expand the group and what countries to include. African nations aren’t the only ones that want more representation. Some are hoping for momentum from a U.N. “Summit of the Future” next month.

