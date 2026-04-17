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72-Year-Old Man Killed in Head-On Collision in Bear Lake County

KIFI
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Published 9:38 AM

OVID,Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho state police is investigating a deadly head-on crash in Bear Lake County.

The crash took place Thursday evening, just before 5 p.m., on Highway 89 near mile marker 21. ISP Troopers say a 2019 GMC Savana, driven by a 72-year-old male from Montpelier, was traveling northbound on US89. At the same time, a 2022 GMC Yukon, driven by a male juvenile from Ovid, was traveling southbound on 89.

The vehicles collided head-on. While ISP says both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, the 72-year-old driver of the Savana died at the scene. The juvenile driver of the Yukon was rushed to the hospital.

The highway was shut down in both directions for about three hours while crews investigated and worked to clear the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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