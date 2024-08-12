US Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive ‘Squad,’ faces repeat primary challenge in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is trying to avoid the fate of two of her closest allies when Minnesota holds its primary elections. Omar is one of the progressive House members who call themselves the “Squad.” Two have already lost their primaries. She’s defending her Minneapolis-area 5th District seat in Tuesday’s primary against a repeat challenge from former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels. Conservative populist and former NBA player Royce White is facing Navy veteran Joe Fraser for the right to challenge Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Meanwhile, two newcomers are vying for the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Rep. Angie Craig in the 1st District.

