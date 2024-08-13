DNA investigation links California serial killer to 1986 killing of young woman near Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The long-unsolved 1986 killing of a young Southern California woman has been linked to a convicted serial killer who authorities say admitted the crime. Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said Tuesday that DNA from the killing of 19-year-old Cathy Small matched William Suff. Suff was sentenced to death after being convicted in 1995 of 12 homicides in Riverside County from 1989 to 1991. Small’s body was found on a street in South Pasadena, a small Los Angeles suburb. Small was found to have been stabbed and strangled.

