An immigration proposal will appear on Arizona’s November ballot, the state Supreme Court decides

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled a proposal that would let local police make arrests near the state’s border with Mexico will appear on the November ballot for voters to decide. That sets up the biggest push to draw local authorities into immigration enforcement since the state’s landmark 2010 law requiring police to question people about their immigration status. The ballot proposal would make it a state crime for people to cross the Arizona-Mexico border anywhere except a port of entry. It also would make it a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl that leads to a person’s death.

