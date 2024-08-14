Mars, maker of M&M’s and Snickers, to buy Cheez-It owner Kellanova for nearly $30 billion

Mars, whose brands include M&M’s, Snickers and Skittles, is buying food company Kellanova in a nearly $30 billion deal, giving it access to brands such as Cheez-It, Eggo and Pop-Tarts. Kellanova came about when the Kellogg Co., which was formed in 1906, split into three companies. Kellanova, based in Chicago, houses many brands, including Pringles, Town House, MorningStar Farms and Rice Crispies Treats. It had 2023 net sales of more than $13 billion.

