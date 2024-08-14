RV rollover on the Teton Pass causes one fatality

TETON PASS, Wyoming (KIFI) – One person has died following an RV rollover on Wyoming State Highway 22 this afternoon. The incident caused the road to close in both directions as crews clean up.

The RV carrying six passengers lost its brakes while descending Teton Pass where the RV rolled over several times killing one passenger.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, August, 14, and authorities are still investigating the accident. We will continue to provide updates as they come.