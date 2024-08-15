Governor Brad Little takes a helicopter tour of two Idaho fires
LAPWAI, Idaho (Idaho Department of Lands Release) – Idaho Governor Brad Little flew in a black hawk helicopter over the Gwen and Texas fires (both the names of Idaho fires) Thursday, August 15. The aerial tour provided a firsthand view of the fire damage and included areas of both success and loss.
After seeing the fire from the air, Governor Little participated in a community greeting/fire briefing/press conference. The gathering was a chance to recognize the collective efforts of local farmers, state, communities, tribal agencies, and others in battling the fires, and to discuss the ongoing recovery efforts, needs, and resources. The visit underscores the importance of continued support for these communities as the process of rebuilding and healing from this historic combination of fire events continues.
About the Fires
Gwen Fire
Idaho Department of Lands
Location: East of Lapwai, Idaho
Reported: July 24, 2024
Cause: Lightning
Containment: Near 100%
Texas Fire
Idaho Department of Lands
Location: East of Kendrick, Idaho
Reported: July 15, 2024
Cause: Human
Containment: 100%