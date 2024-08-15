Governor Brad Little takes a helicopter tour of two Idaho fires

LAPWAI, Idaho (Idaho Department of Lands Release) – Idaho Governor Brad Little flew in a black hawk helicopter over the Gwen and Texas fires (both the names of Idaho fires) Thursday, August 15. The aerial tour provided a firsthand view of the fire damage and included areas of both success and loss.

After seeing the fire from the air, Governor Little participated in a community greeting/fire briefing/press conference. The gathering was a chance to recognize the collective efforts of local farmers, state, communities, tribal agencies, and others in battling the fires, and to discuss the ongoing recovery efforts, needs, and resources. The visit underscores the importance of continued support for these communities as the process of rebuilding and healing from this historic combination of fire events continues.

About the Fires

Gwen Fire

Idaho Department of Lands

Location: East of Lapwai, Idaho

Reported: July 24, 2024

Cause: Lightning

Containment: Near 100%

Texas Fire

Idaho Department of Lands

Location: East of Kendrick, Idaho

Reported: July 15, 2024

Cause: Human

Containment: 100%