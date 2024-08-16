Border arrests drop 33% to a 46-month low in July after asylum restrictions take hold
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. authorities say arrests for illegally crossing the border from Mexico plummeted 33% in July to the lowest level since September 2020, a result of asylum being temporarily suspended. Customs and Border Protection says agents made 56,408 arrests last month, down from 83,536 arrests in June. Asylum was halted at the border June 5 because arrests for illegal crossings topped a threshold of 2,500 a day, though a lack of deportation flights prevents authorities from turning away everyone. That followed a steep decline earlier this year that was widely attributed to Mexican authorities increasing enforcement within their borders.