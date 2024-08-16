British judge on Hong Kong’s top court, facing criticism, quits media freedom group’s advisory panel

HONG KONG (AP) — A British judge who was part of a Hong Kong court panel that dismissed an appeal from prominent imprisoned publisher Jimmy Lai and six former pro-democracy lawmakers has quit his position on an advisory board to an international media freedom group. David Neuberger, a non-permanent overseas judge on Hong Kong’s highest court, announced his decision to step down as chair of the High Level Panel of Legal Experts on Media Freedom. The panel advises the Media Freedom Coalition, a partnership of countries that advocates for media freedom. Hong Kong, a former British colony, is a common law jurisdiction, and non-permanent overseas judges serve on its top court. The ruling against Lai and the others was criticized by activists and media groups.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.