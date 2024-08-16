Lane widening project on stretch of I-15 to begin next week

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Transportation Department will start work Monday on a "multiyear" project that will widen the stretch of I-15 between Northgate Pocatello to the Fort Hall interchange.

The road will expand to three lanes in hopes of accommodating increased traffic.

"When you look at the traffic volumes that we have between Pocatello and Fort Hall, it was really something that we saw that was necessary," said Justin Smith, Public Information Officer for the Idaho Transportation Department. "With projected increase in growth in East Idaho, it was better to start working on this now rather than later."

During construction, the ITD said that they will work to keep two lanes of traffic open in both directions and any lane closures will take place during the night.

"We don't want to take a lane away when we already have so much congestion going on," said Smith.

The project is slated to be finished in 2027. Meanwhile, the ITD asks motorists to follow speed limits and drive attentively in construction zones.