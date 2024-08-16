Skip to Content
Motorcycle accident at the intersection of Holmes and 1st Street

today at 9:04 PM
Published 9:15 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – There was an accident Friday, August 16 involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Holmes and 1st Street in front of Mike's Pharmacy. 

Idaho Falls Police Department was on the scene and informed Local News 8 on how the accident happened. 

The motorcyclist collided with another vehicle in front of the pharmacy.

Local News 8 was told the rider was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance. 

Their condition and whether they were wearing a helmet are unclear.

