Motorcycle accident at the intersection of Holmes and 1st Street

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – There was an accident Friday, August 16 involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Holmes and 1st Street in front of Mike's Pharmacy.

Idaho Falls Police Department was on the scene and informed Local News 8 on how the accident happened.

The motorcyclist collided with another vehicle in front of the pharmacy.

Local News 8 was told the rider was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

Their condition and whether they were wearing a helmet are unclear.