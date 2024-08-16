Pocatello/Chubbuck School District welcomes learners back to school with a new theme

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The age-old saying “Stay in school kids,” rings true for all students, but Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) wants to remind students through the theme “Every Day Matters.”

PCSD 25 wants to create a place where every child feels supported and motivated to attend school daily. Research has found that missing two days or less a month benefits the performance of that child. PCSD 25 said that “regular attendance is crucial for academic success, helping learners build strong foundations in learning and social development. By engaging with our dedicated teachers and taking advantage of the diverse opportunities available.”

As the school year begins, PCSD 25 wants to remind everyone to watch for children on the move! Here are a few items that we can all do to prioritize safety and get learners to school on time, in school, every day throughout the 2024-2025 school year:

· School Zones are Active: Slow Down and Watch for Children as Schools Reopen. Please take extra precautions while driving through neighborhoods and especially around schools as children walk to and from school. A safe, supportive, caring, and respectful environment is critical to student learning and our learners need the community’s assistance to ensure a great start.

· School Bus Safety Means Following Stopping Rules: Stopping is mandatory for a stopped school bus with its lights and stop sign activated. Keep the following in mind: When traveling a two-lane road, one lane in each direction of traffic on both sides must stop. When traveling a three-lane road, taking into account the center turn lane, traffic on both sides must stop. When traveling a four-lane road, two lanes in each direction of traffic behind the bus must stop.

· Keep Your Eyes Out for Learners Walking to and from School and/or Crossing the Road to Designated Bus Stops: Heed reduced speeds in school zones and stop for learners in pedestrian crossings. Learners who are routed to cross the road to a designated bus stop must walk twelve feet in front of the bus and must wait for the driver’s prearranged signal prior to crossing. The prearranged signal is to point at the students and motion them in the direction they need to travel.

· Safe Schools: All Day, Every Day Protocol: All school doors, including the main door, are locked. Visitors will be required to show valid identification and gain access using the video intercom system. All visitors are asked to wear a visitor’s badge throughout the duration of their visit.