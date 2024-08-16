Pocatello man brought home Netflix’s “Blue Ribbon”

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Nathan Chandler a Pocatello man brought home the gold, or should I say, blue.

Nathan, the owner of 'Confections Bakery', competed in Netflix's Blue Ribbon Baking Championship and won!

Before this, Nathan was a contestant on Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge' in 2019.

"Oh, it was crazy. I mean, it was. like I said, I've been on TV before, and so it was a much different experience than that just because it was bigger and more contestants and things like that,” said Nathan Chandler “and so it was… it was very intimidating. but it was it was a good time."

'Confections Bakery' is located inside 'Flowers by L-D' on North Main Street in Pocatello.