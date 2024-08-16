White Pine Charter School holds ribbon cutting

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - White pine charter school in Ammon held its ribbon cutting the morning of Friday, August 16.

The new school has classrooms, a tech space, gymnasium, lockers, a soccer field, and more.

This has been a long time coming. The school had a setback awhile ago after a pipe burst and flooded the building with about one-million gallons of water.

"Through some extraordinary work and the talent of many people beyond me, we're able to open this building, which will permanently house...our secondary school adjacent to our elementary school," said White Pine's Director of Schools, Ron Cote. "So we've got everybody here on the same campus. I've been calling it two halves made whole in in 2024, and we're excited about that."

The school will officially open to students Aug. 22nd. There will still be some work to finish after the school year begins.