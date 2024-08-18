Dry desert heat breaks records as it blasts much of the US Southwest, forecasters say

PHOENIX (AP) — An overnight storm has kept Phoenix from setting a record for overnight low temperatures, but the city can’t seem to escape excessive daytime heat. The National Weather Service in Phoenix reports that the low around dawn Sunday was 79 degrees after as much as 1.77 inches of monsoon rain fell on the metro area. Saturday night’s low of 93 degrees had tied the city’s record set last year of 35 overnight lows in the 90s. National Weather Service meteorologists in Phoenix said the 36th overnight low likely will come soon. The mark for consecutive days of 90 degrees or below is 16, set in July 2023 when Phoenix had its hottest summer on record.

