Snake River Truck Show draws crowd at McCowin Park

AMMON, IDAHO (KIFI) – The Snake River Truck show took place Saturday, August 17 at McCowin Park in Ammon. The event, organized every year by Devan Ence, sees people from all over the United States bring their custom trucks to the park. The event has now been going on for 6 years.

The show is a two day event. The first day is a pre-show hangout which started at 6 P.M., allowing those with trucks to drop them off for day two and socialize with others in attendance. Then, the second day runs from the morning in to the mid-afternoon, where spectators come to McCowin park and check out the custom trucks. Awards are then given out to those participating, and raffles are drawn.

The day is not just for checking out cool trucks though. The event also raises funds for Operation Pay it Forward, a non-profit organization designed to help veterans of the United States Military. Founder Eric Pauly spoke on how great this combination of the Truck Show and Operation Pay it Forward is:

"I think we raised probably around $3,500 today, which is great," said Eric Pauly "It was awesome. Yeah. I mean, it was great. I mean, I learned a long time ago that if you just kind of surround yourself with good people, good things happen, you know, and Devan's one of the best and everybody that helps put this on. You know, I've known Devan for years and, you know, a lot of great people out here are kind of salt of the earth folks and, I mean, that's what makes the organization happen and keeps us going."

The Snake River Truck Show Facebook page announced today that next year's event dates are August 15 and August 16 of 2025.