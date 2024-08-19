Center Stage Theater announces their 2025 season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—Center Stage Theatre has announced its 2025 season with Local News 8.

The theatre said the next season is all about love and family and is thrilled to produce these shows on its stage.

The season has both classic musicals that are beloved in southeast Idaho and new stories with contemporary music and heartfelt messages.

The 2025 season includes: Hello! Dolly, Fiddler on the Roof, Hairspray, School of Rock, and Elf: The Musical.