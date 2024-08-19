Republicans are central in an effort to rescue Cornel West’s ballot hopes in Arizona

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of lawyers with deep ties to the Republican Party is scrambling to rescue a bid to get independent presidential candidate Cornel West on Arizona’s presidential ballot. It’s one of the clearest examples yet of the GOP’s extensive involvement in furthering the left-wing academic’s long-shot bid. With the deadline to submit the needed paperwork to get on Arizona’s ballot looming, well-known Republican lawyers in the state and operatives working to get West on the ballot learned that two of their would-be electors were not interested in fulfilling the role. Their decisions led to a barrage of text messages and phone calls looking to keep their operation alive.

