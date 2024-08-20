Tens of thousands remain without power in Puerto Rico, a week after tropical storm swiped the island

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tens of thousands of customers are still without power across Puerto Rico, a week after Ernesto swiped the U.S. territory as a tropical storm. Officials pledged on Tuesday to restore electricity to everyone by the weekend. The ongoing outages persist as the National Weather Service issued yet another excessive heat advisory, warning of “dangerously hot and humid conditions.” More than 40,000 out of nearly 1.5 million customers were without electricity on Tuesday afternoon. Officials said all schools should have electricity by late Tuesday and noted that some 80% of emergency medical clinics, which exclude hospitals, now have power.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.