Idaho Fish and Game approves new temporary rules for bear hunting

BOISE, Idaho (IDFG News Release) — Idaho Fish and Game Commission recently approved temporary rules for black bear hunting in Idaho that include new requirements for bear baiting and a mandatory bear identification course for hunters.

Starting Sept. 1: Any person placing bait to hunt black bears, hunting at a bait site, or witnessing the use of a bait site by a grizzly bear, must immediately report the presence of a grizzly bear at a bait station to a Fish and Game regional office. Hunters must stop hunting over that bait site for the remainder of that specific hunting season. The bait site may not be rebaited, and must be removed as soon as it’s safe and feasible. For example, if a grizzly visits a bait site during spring season, the bait site must be removed for the remainder of the spring season, but could be replaced for fall season.

Starting Jan. 1, 2025: Anyone hunting black bears in Idaho must show proof of taking a bear identification test to help them differentiate between black bears and grizzly bears. Details on how hunters can take a test and show proof will be provided before the new rule takes effect.

These are temporary rules that will still go through a formal rulemaking process and include public comment.

Idaho is seeking removal of grizzlies from federal Endangered Species Act protection, and part of the delisting process reviews state regulatory measures rules to protect grizzlies if federal protection is lifted. For decades the Commission has prohibited black bear hunters from using bait in occupied grizzly bear recovery areas in the Panhandle and Greater Yellowstone area. Idaho’s case for delisting is even stronger by having these additional rules in place.

There is no hunting season for grizzlies in Idaho, and grizzly bear death from hunter misidentification is a rare occurrence and has not prevented the remarkable growth and expansion of Idaho’s Grizzly bear population.

Idaho’s grizzly population is increasing, and grizzly bears may wander long distances through areas where people don’t expect to encounter them.