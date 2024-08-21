Mall guard tells jurors he would not have joined confrontation that led to man’s death

DETROIT (AP) — Jurors in a suburban court have heard from a security guard who was working at a Detroit-area mall in 2014 when other guards struggled with a man who subsequently died. James Hale testified Wednesday that he would not have joined the other Northland Center guards in the physical struggle. More than 10 years later, three guards are on trial for involuntary manslaughter in McKenzie Cochran’s death. Prosecutors say they were grossly negligent when they pinned Cochran to the ground. He was heard saying, “I can’t breathe.” Hale was monitoring the mall’s security cameras that day.

