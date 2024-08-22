Daniela Larreal Chirinos, 5-time Olympic cyclist for Venezuela, dies in Las Vegas at 51

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A five-time Olympic cyclist who represented Venezuela over the course of a decade has died. Daniela Larreal Chirinos was 51. Authorities in Las Vegas say she was found dead in her home Aug. 15 after a worried friend called for a welfare check. The coroner’s office in Las Vegas says it is investigating the cause of death. The Venezuelan Olympic Committee confirmed Chirinos’ death in a statement on the social platform X. The committee says Chirinos had an “outstanding career” in track cycling. Chirinos competed in five Olympic Summer Games from 1992 in Barcelona through 2012 in London.

