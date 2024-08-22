Live from the DNC, it could be one of your favorite online influencers

CHICAGO (AP) — Across this week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago, more than 200 online influencers, streamers and other social media personalities have been capturing and livestreaming their impressions of what’s happening. The creators were invited to the DNC by convention organizers. It’s a new but significant part of a digital strategy that aims to leverage the sizable followings of creators across platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Discord and Twitch, according to officials with Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ campaign. They hope it will reach new voters who might not be following along with political news via traditional media. The creators span a range of ages, backgrounds and content specialties, often reflecting the diversity of the audiences they serve.

