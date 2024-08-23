Diamond Sports will continue to broadcast NHL, NBA games through upcoming season

HOUSTON (AP) — The largest broadcaster of regional sports networks across the country will continue to televise games for more than a dozen NBA teams and nine NHL teams through the 2024-2025 season even as it moves through bankruptcy proceedings. The Athletic reports that according to court filings on Friday, Diamond Sports Group, which broadcasts the Bally-branded regional sports networks, said in the filings it has reached agreements to carry games for 13 NBA teams and nine NHL teams for upcoming season. DSG will drop the contracts of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans. The deals require the approval of a federal bankruptcy judge.

