Skip to Content
News

Rexburg sewer line repaired; water restrictions lifted

Crews worked to fix the sewer problem at the US Interchange project
Local News 8
Crews worked to fix the sewer problem at the US Interchange project
By
today at 3:35 PM
Published 4:36 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The major sewer line in Rexburg is now fixed and people can use their water again.

Crews were able to locate and repair the broken section of sewer line.

A contractor at the US-20 interchange project hit the line the morning of Thursday, August 22. The public was asked to limit water use so the city and the contractor could fix it.

Rexburg rapids and the splash pad at Porter Park were shut off. Additionally, some businesses like car washes were closed, due to the restrictions.

The City of Rexburg was able to fix the problem much faster thanks to the public limiting their water usage. The city wants to thank everyone involved for their hard work and the community for their patience and assistance.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content