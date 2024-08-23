Rexburg sewer line repaired; water restrictions lifted

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The major sewer line in Rexburg is now fixed and people can use their water again.

Crews were able to locate and repair the broken section of sewer line.

A contractor at the US-20 interchange project hit the line the morning of Thursday, August 22. The public was asked to limit water use so the city and the contractor could fix it.

Rexburg rapids and the splash pad at Porter Park were shut off. Additionally, some businesses like car washes were closed, due to the restrictions.

The City of Rexburg was able to fix the problem much faster thanks to the public limiting their water usage. The city wants to thank everyone involved for their hard work and the community for their patience and assistance.