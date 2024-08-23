Security is stepped up at a NATO air base in Germany due to a ‘potential threat’

BERLIN (AP) — NATO says security at an air base in western Germany has been raised because of intelligence information pointing to a “potential threat,” and all staff not essential to missions have been sent home as a precaution. The Geilenkirchen air base, near the border with the Netherlands, is where the alliance’s Airborne Warning and Control System, or AWACS, aircraft are based. A post on the NATO AWACS fleet’s account on social media network X late Thursday night announcing that “we raised the security level” did not elaborate on the nature of the potential threat. It said that “operations continue as planned.”

