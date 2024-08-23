Skip to Content
Virtual auditions for American Idol open for Idahoans Monday

today at 10:50 AM
Published 1:02 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – American Idol is inviting you to virtually tryout for the singing competition show. They are bringing back virtual auditions across the nation, including Idaho.

The process is designed to be simple and accessible to all aspiring singers on Monday, August 26.

Reflecting on her time as a contestant on the show, Paige Anne describes the process as thrilling, but time consuming, as her initial audition took several days.

Paige Anne highlights the importance of remaining authentic and staying true to yourself throughout the audition and competition process.

To register and embark on your own journey, head to the auditions page on the American Idol website. Once you register, you will receive a Zoom link you can join on audition day through your email. You can even register and audition on the same day.

If the Monday virtual audition doesn't work out for you, producers say you can sign up for virtual auditions for other states if those days work better.

Kailey Galaviz

Kailey is a morning anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3

