Bonneville Bees 5th Grade football team donates more than 600 books to local library

UCON, Idaho (KIFI) – On Friday, August 23, the Bonneville Bees 5th Grade football team took donations of over 600 books to the newest branch of the Bonneville County Library in Ucon.

"all the kids decided to go out and gather as many books as they could." said Dillon Hansen, one of the coaches for the team.

Players reached out to those close to them for help.

Lincoln Braithwaite, a member of the team, said "we texted different neighbors and said, hey, do you have books? And if they said yes, we'd just drive over and grab them."

Once the books were collected, the team headed to the library to drop off their donation. The full total of books ended up being around 650. One by one players walked from the parking lot into the library carrying bundles of books.

Michelle Tolman, the Director of the Bonneville County Library District, emphasized how helpful this donation from the team was, saying:

"this football team came with 600 children's books to help us. We put a post out on social media saying that we needed to support children's books. We're trying to fill this up without killing our budget... we found a way to make it happen, thanks to people like them."

The new Ucon branch of the Bonneville County Library is set to open on September 7th.