Pancheri Bridge will be detoured at night for construction

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Traffic across the Pancheri Bridge will be temporarily detoured during the night starting August 25 to 27.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, traffic should be able to continue in both directions by 6:00 a.m. each morning.

Beginning at 9:30 p.m., contractors must detour traffic around the bridge to place the new girder that will span across the Snake River but even during the day, it seems to be confusing a lot of people, Local News 8 spoke with a few.

"Yeah, it is very tricky to drive to the other day to get to the airport and you can't figure it out in public so very tricky," said Trina Park.

The project focuses on replacing a deficient girder line, replacing rails along the north side of the bridge, and rehabilitating the girder bearing and deck.

Drivers are being asked to please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews in the work zone.

But for some people that is still pretty hard to do.

A couple who wanted to remain anonymous explained why it's so confusing. "Lane left on the road open likely could turn with the sign said not to turn. So was a confusing but yeah we found a hole and just kind of went for it because we didn't know how to get to where we wanted to go. "

Local News 8 spoke to three businesses in the area, and they told us it's not affecting their business.

Drivers seem to be adjusting to the traffic flow.