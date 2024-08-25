Protesters against judiciary overhaul plan urge Mexican president to ‘respect democracy’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Thousands have demonstrated in Mexico’s capital in the latest opposition to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposed judicial overhaul and other moves by the governing party that critics say will weaken democratic checks and balances. Throngs of people, many of them striking court workers and judges, ended their march outside the Supreme Court building in the heart of the capital. They waved flags reading “Judicial independence” and “Respect democracy.”

