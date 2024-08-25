The Wapiti Fire continues to burn thousands of acres 

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The (woo-pee-tee) Wapiti Fire in central Idaho has grown over 20,000 acres in the last 24 hours and is 0% contained.

Firefighters got some breathing room for a few days which allowed them to use a drone among other tools to assess the conditions of the fire. Moreover, with the amount of air traffic that firefighters need to combat the fire, a temporary flight restriction is in place over the Wapiti Fire. Wildfires are a no-fly zone for unauthorized aircraft, including drones.

There are still evacuation notices in the area.

The Custer County Sheriff's has asked people to cooperate with closures and recommendations.

They say to be aware of your zone and sign up for code red if you have not already done so.

To get the 'code red' alerts and stay up to date on evacuations, text the word 'custer' to 99411.

The fire has burned more than 45-thousand acres since it was started by lightning on July 24th.

The zone status as of August 25 are as follows:

zone 1 is in the go status...

zone 2 is in the set status...

zone 3 is in the ready status.